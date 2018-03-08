Video: Trailblazing Scots who paved the way for future generations of women

On International Women’s Day 2018, take a moment to remember the brilliant women who played their part in Scottish history.

Women of courage can be found all through the dusty volumes of Scottish history, from early 20th Century wartime to the collapse of the Jacobite rebellion.

Edinburgh born suffragist and doctor Elsie Maud Inglis.

Flora Macdonald is one such woman, a Jacobite heroine long-romanticised for her role in aiding the ‘Young Pretender’ Bonnie Prince Charlie’s escape following his rebellion’s swift defeat at the battle of Culloden.

Along with two servants and a crew of six boatmen, she helped disguise the prince as Irish spinning maid, Betty Burke, as they made their escape from the Outer Hebrides to the mainland.

Her part in his escape has forever been immportalised in the words to The Skye Boat Song.

The study and practice of medicine is a common theme connecting these brilliant Scottish women.

The Edinburgh Seven, won their right to matriculate to study medicine at Edinburgh University in 1869, but their campaign led to the Surgeon’s Hall riot the following year. They were never permitted to graduate from Edinburgh University, though many went on to gain degrees from other institutions.

However, the public symathy gained through their plight had shone the political spotlight on the winds of change that was sweeping through British society and 1877 legislation guaranteed future generations of girls and women the right to study at university.

Elsie Inglis, Mairi Chisholm, Victoria Drummond and Katharine Marjory join Flora and The Seven in the great scotswomen throughout history we’re celebrating today.