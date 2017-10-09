Video: Ten historical buildings repurposed for the modern age

These magnificent, historical facades conceal everything from night clubs to pizza parlours.

All across Scotland, Scotland’s past can be interpreted from the historical buildings that make up our skylines and city centres.

An abundance of historical buildings have been given a new lease of life

There are more than 3700 Category A listed buildings in Scotland alone, but what becomes of these monuments of time when the modern age out-paces their inner function?

The remodelling and repurposing of historical buildings has shown today’s Scottish architects and designers are as creative and innovative as the visionary artists who built their greatest works on our streets.

Glasgow’s historic Oran Mor chapel is now one of the city’s most popular venues in the West End, hosting all manner of functions from concerts, rock shows, weddings and theatre.

The O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street has a long history of being a destination for entertainment. The building changed hands between cinema companies before finally joining the O2 family of concert venues and night clubs, but before it was a cinema it was the site of a circus and an ice rink.

In Edinburgh, Dovecot Studios now resides in a building built to be the first Victorian public baths, built in response to an outbreak of Cholera in the 1880’s.

Take a look at 10 of these amazing historical sites across Glasgow and Edinburgh, repurposed for the modern age.