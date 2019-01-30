Video: Stags forage in the snow in The Cairngorms

Have your say

These beautiful red deer have been caught on film foraging for food as deep snow settles in The Cairngorms.

Around seven inches of snowfall now covers parts of Cairngorms National Park, with these stags moving to lower ground above the River Dee near Braemar to look for food.

The footage was caught by Dale Johnson of Braemar Media with music added by Paul Anderson. His composition The Beauty of Cromar Before Me was inspired by scenery near his home in Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

Temperatures around Braemar have struggled to get above freezing today and are expected to fall below -8 degrees Celsius overnight.

The Met Office warned a new weather front on Thursday could bring more wintry weather with “very significant snowfall” facing Britain.

A yellow warning for ice across the Highlands and Western Isles has also been issued from 5pm on Wednesday to 11am on Thursday.