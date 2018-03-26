Video: On the trail of Harry Potter in Edinburgh

Have your say

Did you know, the names of at least three Harry Potter characters were inspired by souls laid to rest in an Edinburgh paranormal hotspot?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has long been considered an honorary Scot.

Diagon House on Victoria St. Pic: John Savage

Sure, she was born in Gloucestershire, but she penned the first book, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, sat at a table in The Elephant and Spoon cafe in Edinburgh.

All around Scotland’s capital, the author found inspiration jumping out at her.

Read more: Bill Murray to appear on stage in Edinburgh

Watch the video above for clues about characters names coming from Greyfriar’s kirkyard and the Old Town street that inspired Diagon Alley.

It’s the ultimate list of where’s where in Edinburgh for Potter fanatatics.