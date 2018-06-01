Video: From independent producers to celebrity chefs at Ideal Home Show Scotland

A weekend of scottish artisan produce and celebrity chef demonstrations await you at the SEC in Glasgow.

The Ideal Home Show Scotland is an important date in the Scottish events calendar for small and big businesses alike to bring their lates innovations directly to the consumer.

This year’s Ideal Home Show was adjoined to the Eat and Drink Festival, where small artisan producers sat across from key players in the Scottish food and drink industry.

On the main stage, celebrity chefs and brand executives are putting on a show for the ticket holders.

We went along on Thursday afternoon and spoke with Rosemary Shrager, after her cooking demonstration and etiquette session.

She said: “I think it’s a wonderful show to come to and a really useful show to come to.

“What I’ve learned is how much people do want to know, or take away something that I’m saying and actually realise that what I’m saying makes sense because I show them.

“It actually shows me that we can still learn, you can still teach people and you can’t know everything - why should we know everything?”

After Rosemary’s demonstration on the Eat and Drink Festival stage, audiences were helped to clamp down on food waste by Scotland’s own Tony Singh and Zero Waste Scotland’s Love Food Hate Waste initiative.

“It’s our first time at the Ideal Home Show,” he explains, “but we’ve done things all over.

“We’ve done demos for food banks and poverty charities to help people get the most value out of their food.”

The Idea Home Show Scotland runs from May 31 to June 3 at Glasgow SEC. Tickets cost £13 for adults, £12 for concessions and children under 16 go free.