Scotland’s ruined castles are often powerful windows into the past and tell the stories of shifting power and prestige over the centuries.

From the 14th Century clan power bases to the 16th Century clifftop tower that fell into the sea, these once mighty strongholds have long been abandoned as residences.

Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe. PIC: Neil Williamson/Flickr/Creative Commons.

What remains are the potent traces of times long gone.

Here we look at 10 of Scotland’s finest ruined castles - just add your imagination.

