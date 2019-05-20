Value of tourism industry to Dundee soars by £16m in the space of a year

The value of Dundee's tourism industry has soared to a record £187 million and increased by nearly £16 million in the space of 12 months, according to new figures.

The 8.7 per cent increase recorded in 2018 was bolstered by the "V&A effect" which has had huge spin-offs for the city since its new waterfront attraction opened in September.

City council chiefs said new research had shown that the city had matched targets set in a tourism strategy four years ago to boost the value of the industry to £185 million by 2020.

Dundee was also cited as one of the world's must-see destinations in the run-up to the unveiling of the iconic new building, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

The museum attracted more than 300,000 visitors in its first three months of operation and had met its official half a million target for its first full year by the end of March.

The "V&A effect" has also helped boost visitor numbers last year at attractions like Discovery Point and the Verdant Work by 42 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

The city's tourism industry, which is worth 22 per cent more than it was five years ago, is now estimated to support the equivalent of 3033 full-time jobs - up 8.6 per cent on the previous year and almost a fifth since 2010.

Lynne Short, economy convener at the city council, said: "Targets are set to be met and broken and having done so two years ahead of time is a great achievement.

“It is a testament to the way that Dundee has been put firmly on the tourism map and I am convinced there is more to come.

"Unlike some other destinations we are a 365-days-a-year city. Our attractions and venues are open for business all year round, and there is always something for visitors to see and do."