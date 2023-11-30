Adopted a new cat and want a cute but unusual name? Here are 13 of the funniest names for a cat in 2023.

Cat owners will tell you, once you own one of these adorable furry creatures, your life will never be the same!

Many of us feline lovers even end up owning more than one cat, with the kitten addiction turning us into full blown crazy cat people!

However, if you're adopted a new cat for the first time, a cute name is essential! Here are 13 cute but unusual names for a new pet cat.

1 . Pablo Purrcasso Think your cat is an oil painting? Well here's a purrfect name to go with it.

2 . The Great Catsby It may be a bit of a mouthful, but it's certainly a statement name.

3 . Isaac Mewton Is your cat a mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist and theologian? Well we have the ideal name for you...