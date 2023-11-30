All Sections
What will your call your new pet cat? We have 13 great suggestions...Cr. Getty Images/Canva ProWhat will your call your new pet cat? We have 13 great suggestions...Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro
Unusual Cat Names 2023: 13 of the most bizarre names but to call a cat

Adopted a new cat and want a cute but unusual name? Here are 13 of the funniest names for a cat in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 28th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
 Comment

Cat owners will tell you, once you own one of these adorable furry creatures, your life will never be the same!

Many of us feline lovers even end up owning more than one cat, with the kitten addiction turning us into full blown crazy cat people!

However, if you're adopted a new cat for the first time, a cute name is essential! Here are 13 cute but unusual names for a new pet cat.

Think your cat is an oil painting? Well here's a purrfect name to go with it.

1. Pablo Purrcasso

It may be a bit of a mouthful, but it's certainly a statement name.

2. The Great Catsby

Is your cat a mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist and theologian? Well we have the ideal name for you...

3. Isaac Mewton

This is rather genius and our favourite in the list.

4. Edgar Allen Paw

