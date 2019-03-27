Unseen pictures from inside Edinburgh nightclubs in the 1990s
We take a look at some unseen images from inside Edinburgh nightclubs in the 1990s
If you went clubbing in the 90s or early 00s then this gallery is for you.
1. Gaia nightclub.
At the shagtag board at the nightclub, where clubbers show their feelings to the people they find attractive by writing them messages on the board.
TSPL
2. Clubbers in the toilets at Eros Nightclub, Fountainbridge
Three ladies top up their make-up in the toilets of the Eros nighclub.
TSPL
3. Honeycomb Club
DJs play to an excited crowd at the Honeycomb Club
TSPL
4. Jaffa Cake
A battle of the bands night at Jaffa Cake was popular.
TSPL
View more