UK’s greatest cocktail festival returns to Edinburgh this November

16 of Edinburgh’s finest bars will be hosting pop-ups at The Hub on Castlehill, vying for the title of ‘best bar’.

From fizzes to flips, sours to sazeracs, Cocktails in the City invite you to experience something different and discover something new.

16 bars will be serving something different at Cocktails in the City

2018’s theme is ‘Inspired by Edinburgh,’ with each venue creating a range of signature drinks invented exclusively for the occasion.

There’s a host of exciting new experiences: this year, guests will be able to take an immersive tasting journey in The Tasting Rooms with 31Dover.com, created foraged cocktails in partnership with The Botanist and perfect their espresso martinis with Tia Maria + The Coffee Project.

Andrew Scutts, the organiser said, “From the chic designer style of Harvey Nichols and Voyage of Buck, to the secretive styles of Nightcap and Hoot The Redeemer: we have pulled together a great line-up of familiar favourites and brand new faces such as Bullard and Worth, Nauticus and Hawksmoor. The event is a true celebration of the diversity and quality of Edinburgh’s world-class cocktail culture.”

Cocktails in the City Edinburgh runs on Friday and Saturday, November 9th and 10th from 6pm – 11pm at The Hub, Castlehill. Tickets are priced at £12 and include a cocktail on arrival. All additional cocktails are £6.50.

Enjoy the signature drinks with friends

The Line-Up includes:

56 North, The Angels Share, Le Monde , The Blackbird, Bullard and Worth, Gaucho, Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Bar, The Hawksmoor, Hoot The Redeemer, Juniper Bar, Nauticus, Nightcap, The Voyage of Buck.

Find out more here.