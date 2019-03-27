Tynecastle Park to host world-famous Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra

They are best known for their open-air summer concerts at the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

But now the world-famous Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra has been lined up to open the Edinburgh International Festival - with a curtainraiser at Tynecastle Park football stadium.

Ballet dancer Eve Mutso celebrates the launch of the 2019 Edinburgh International Festival programme at Tynecastle Park. Picture: TSPL

Heart of Midlothian will be playing away from home at the start of next season to accommodate a free 15,000-capacity Friday night concert.

Instead, of the usual Gorgie anthems, the stadium will resound to the much-loved themes created by Hollywood composer John Williams for classic movies like Star Wars, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter and ET: The Extra Terrestrial.

The 90-minute event, which will get underway at 7pm on Friday, August 2, will see thousands of spectators allowed onto the covered pitch at Tynecastle, which was chosen by the festival ahead of Holyrood Park.

Director Fergus Linehan, a regular attendee at matches at both Tynecastle and Easter Road, revealed that the club’s owner, Ann Budge, agreed to host the event right away during initial talks as she had previously seen the LA Philharmonic in action at the Hollywood Bowl, which dates back to 1921.

The Tynecastle Park curtainraiser is the latest in a series of free staged since Mr Linehan took charge of the event in 2015, with previous openers attracting thousands of people onto the streets to see the facade of the Usher Hall, buildings around St Andrew Square and Edinburgh Castle rock transformed by a spectacular sound and light shows.

However an earlier start time is aimed at making the opening night event more family friendly, with Mr Linehan insisting plans would be put in place to ensure that thousands of local people are able to secure tickets.

The Dublin-born festival director said the facilities on offer in the new main stand at Tynecastle, which opened in the autumn of 2017, had prompted the approach to the club.

Tickets for the free Tynecastle concert, which will conducted by the orchestra’s music director Gustavo Dudamel, the celebrated Venezuelan musician, will be available via a ballot from July 1.

Mr Linehan said: “A big part of what the LA Philharmonic do is their Hollywood Bowl experience every summer. As they are doing a residency with us this year we should try to replicate that in some way in Edinburgh.

“We approached the club. Part of the reason we looked at Tynecastle was the recent work that was done to upgrade the stadium, both on the pitch, but also with its new stand.

“Tynecastle is also a contained auditorium which is really tight up against the pitch. We just thought it would be a really good place to do something. We’ve never done anything before in this part of the city.

“The funny thing when we went to the club to pitch the idea of doing this was that Ann Budge had been to the Hollywood Bowl and seen the LA Philharmonic there.”

Mr Linehan revealed that the festival would be open to the possibility of future events at both Tynecastle and Easter Road.

He also highlighted the fact that the festival would be returning to Leith Theatre for the second year in a row and is in the second year of an official residency at Leith Academy.

He added: “I actually think there are a lot of parallels between the football clubs in Edinburgh the festivals. The clubs obviously have commercial wings, but they are also very connected into the local communities. They are really important to the city. Lots of people go to both sporting and cultural events in the city.

“I was a bit surprised that there weren’t more connections there already. There should be more. We have lots in common. Our businesses are very similar - we have lots of tickets to sell and we have passionate and opinionated supporters.

“It’s amazing that Tynecastle and Easter Road are these incredible facilities that are sitting there, but how many times are they actually used throughout the year?

“This feels like a really healthy thing to do. The fact that the event starts at 7pm will mean it will be really suitable to bring young people along to.”

Ms Budge said: “The club is both delighted and honoured that the Edinburgh International Festival has agreed to bring the 2019 opening event to Tynecastle Park.

“The move to bring this free festival event to south-west Edinburgh fulfils our ambition to showcase the fantastic facilities at Tynecastle for more than just football.

“We want to make it a hub for social and economic change in our community and beyond.

“We really can’t wait to welcome thousands of local families and friends to the stadium to hear Gustavo Dudamel conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a spectacular tribute to the music of Hollywood.”

Meanhile one-man shows by stage and screen stars Sir Ian McKellen and Stephen Fry appear alongside Glaswegian Broadway star James McArdle, and pop, rock and indie favourites Jarvis Cocker, Teenage Fanclub and Neneh Cherry have all been confirmed in this year’s EIF line-up.

McKellen, who will be recalling highlights from his illustrious career, including playing Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, will be returning to the Assembly Hall, the same venue he appeared at as Edward II in 1969, when the police were famously called to the home of the Kirk’s General Assembly amid protests over a then hugely controversial on-stage gay kiss.

Fry, who shot to fame at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1981 when he appeared alongside Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie in Cambridge Footlights’ Perrier Award-winning revue, will be staging three separate shows adapted from his own book on Greek mythology - which will each be staged twice during the festival.

McArdle, who has been starring in Broadway in Angels in America, appeared in the recent Mary Queen of Scots movie, will return to the EIF five years after starring in The James Plays to take on the lead role in Peter Gynt. Oscar-winning writer David Hare is behind a new adaptation of the classic Ibsen play Peer Gynt, which sees the 19th century Norwegian story relocated to 21st century Scotland.

The festival, which runs from 2-26 August, will be back for the second year in a row to Leith Theatre, the recently revived venue which had been lying empty for nearly 30 years. Pulp frontman Cocker, Swedish singer-songwriter Cherry and Scottish indie stalwarts Teenage Fanclub will be joined in its 2019 line-up by Mercury Prize nominee and spoken word sensation Kate Tempest, American singer Sharon Van Etten, British folk-rock outfit This is the Kit and Danish band Efterklang.

All of Scotland’s national performing companies are in the festival line-up for the first time during Mr Linehan’s tenure.

Scottish Opera will be staging the European premiere of an adaptation by American composer Missy Mazzoli of the acclaimed Lars Von Trier film Breaking The Waves, which is set amid a strict religious community in a remote corner of the Highlands.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra will stage two concert performances of Leonard Bernstein’s classic musical West Side Story featuring a hand-picked cast drawn from both Scotland and America. The National Theatre of Scotland will be launching the world premiere of a stage show based on Scots Makar Jackie Kay’s acclaimed memoir on growing up in Scotland as a mixed-race child and her attempts to track down her biological parents. Scottish Ballet Will mark its 50th anniversary with the world premiere of a brand new dance version of American writer Arthur Miller’s classic play drawing parallels between the 17th century witchcraft trials in Salem, Massachusetts, and the anti-Communist investigations led by US Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s.

Five concerts will be staged to celebrate the 60th birthday of Ayrshire-born composer Sir James MacMillan, including the world premiere of a brand new choral symphony.

Among the more unusual festival productions will be In Plain Sight, which will see dancers performing routines on floating rafts on a series of lakes at Jupiter Artland, a sculpture park near Edinburgh Airport.

The festival is joining forces with the Fruitmarket Gallery to stage Night Walk - a “one on one video walk” experience which will see audiences guided around the city’s Old Town for two hours every night for a month.

