They expect payments to appear in accounts later today

Some TSB customers have been left without wages in their accounts after the high street lender failed to process a number of overnight payments.

TSB forced to offer emergency cash after customers left without pay due to overnight glitch

The bank said a "small number" of customers failed to receive payments due in on Friday, and it has been forced to offer emergency cash to those affected.

TSB gave assurances that the delayed payments are expected to show up in accounts this afternoon.

It said customers needing emergency cash can contact the bank, by going into branches or by phone.

It marks the latest glitch to affect TSB, after a major IT meltdown last year left nearly two million people locked out of their accounts.

A TSB spokesman said: "Some payments into TSB accounts have been delayed overnight and we are working to process these as soon as possible today.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will ensure customers are not left out of pocket."

It added that customers can still use their cards to make payments or withdraw cash.