Trump era to inspire Edinburgh International Film Festival theme

The impact of the Trump-era on the United States is to inspire a major strand of the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer.

Films made by celebrated female directors, groundbreaking depictions of the US media and classic horrors films will all screened as part of an extended retrospective season.

Organisers say the “Time of the Signs” programme is aimed at exploring the evolution of American culture through the 1970s and 1980s, as well as reflecting some of the biggest issues of today through the country’s cinematic past.

The media strand will include screenings of Network, The China Syndrome, The King of Comedy and Broadcast News.

Horror classics being shown “in their full glory include The Fog, The Howling, Poltergeist, Nightmare on Elm Street and Day of the Dead.

Lizzi Borden, Amy Heckerling and Kathryn Bigelow will be the directors celebrated at screenings of Working Girls, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Near Dark.

Niall Greig Fulton, senior programmer at the festival, said: “In light of recent events on the other side of the Atlantic, Time of the Signs is designed to reflect important cultural issues in America today through the cinema of the country’s past.”

The full programme for this year’s film festival, which runs from 20 June to 1 July, will be announced in May.