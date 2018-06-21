Treasure trove of Scottish pop unveiled in National Museum exhibition

Costumes, instruments and stage props used by Simple Minds, Annie Lennox, Gerry Rafferty, Franz Ferdinand, Paolo Nutini and Biffy Clyro were today unveiled in treasure trove of artefacts charting more than half a century of Scottish pop and rock music.

The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh has revealed more than 300 different objects, including hand-made dresses, scribbled lyrics, early demo tapes and personal photographs which have been drawn together for the first major exhibition devoted to the subject

The majority of exhibits in the five-month show, which also celebrates the Bay City Rollers, the Average White Band, The Proclaimers, Primal Scream and The Rezillos, have never been on public display before.

Highlights of the exhibition, named "Rip It Up" after the Orange Juice hit, include a tartan trouser suit worn by Annie Lennox on tour with the Eurythmics, the cane brandished by rock singer Alex Harvey on stage and dancing robots used in Franz Ferdinand's live show.

Fans will be able to see the instruments played by KT Tunstall and Paolo Nutini during their breakthrough performances, the guitar bought for The Skids frontman Richard Jobson by the late Stuart Adamson when they were teenagers growing up in Fife, and a guitar painted for Gerry Rafferty by John Byrne, the artist, who was a close friend of the singer-songwriter.

A dress made for Clare Grogan's live appearances with Altered Images, a beret belonging to the late singer of The Associates, Billy McKenzie and an early demo tape by The Proclaimers when they were unsigned are also in the exhibition, which opens to the public on Friday.

The exhibition has been created in collaboration with BBC Scotland, with broadcaster Vic Galloway interviewing dozens of stars for a three-part TV series and a four-part radio series.

He said: "The exhibition is a real triumph and shows off Scotland's major role in the 20th and 21st Century's most inspiring, influential and popular art-form.

"From Lonnie Donegan in the 1950s to Young Fathers and Calvin Harris today, via the huge successes of the 70's, 80's and 90's, it's a roller-coaster ride of sound and vision."

Exhibition curator Stephen Allen said: "“Popular music is a shared experience, and a really important one in many people’s lives.

"We want the exhibition to capture people’s imagination and allow them to reflect on their own experiences of listening to and enjoying music."