You can now visit Mary Queen of Scots and Outlander filming locations on exclusive new tour

A historic Linlithgow Inn and tour company have teamed up to offer an exclusive trip ideal for Scottish film and TV fans.

Champany Inn and Mary’s Meanders Historic Guided Tours have created a unique experience for lovers of Mary, Queen of Scots and Scotland on film.

History and film fans are invited to immerse themselves in the history and intrigue of sixteenth century Scotland and enjoy some of the stunning locations that have been used in recent filming of historic films and series – Mary, Queen of Scots, The Outlaw King and Outlander.

This three-day, two-night package promises a thorough insight into the life and times of Mary.

Guests will have the chance to book bespoke, personal guided tours with award-winning, Linlithgow-based tour company, Mary’s Meanders.

Each evening will be spent in the award-winning restaurant with rooms, Champany Inn, on the outskirts of Linlithgow, where guests can tuck into a specially prepared Mary, Queen of Scots inspired feast on one evening.

Highlights include a stay plus breakfast at the Champany Inn; a specially prepared Mary, Queen of Scots Taster Menu influenced by the food, wine and recipes from sixteenth century Scotland; wine chosen by Champany’s sommelier to accompany each evening meal and a tasting of Glenfarclas 105 cask strength whisky.

As well as this, the package includes a full guided three-day tour with five-star rated Mary’s Meanders, visiting attractions such as Linlithgow Palace, Blackness Castle, Edinburgh Castle and Falkland Palace.

The ‘Walk in the footsteps of Mary, Queen of Scots’ with Mary’s Meanders and Champany Inn package starts from £2,280, based on two adults sharing a room.

