To mark the launch of its new, luxurious afternoon tea, an idyllic 4-star hotel on the banks of the Firth of Clyde has teamed up with The Scotsman to offer one lucky reader - and a person of their choice - the chance to enjoy an overnight stay - including dinner and afternoon tea - at one of the most prestigious spa hotels in Scotland.

Gleddoch Hotel and Spa, which is located in Langbank and has fantastic views of the Clyde Estuary, is ideally situated under 15 minutes from Glasgow Airport and just 20 minutes from the city centre.

With an impressive list of guests over the years, including HRH Queen Elizabeth herself, the hotel features 75 contemporary en suite bedrooms and suites and has its own luxurious award-winning spa and 18-hole championship golf course.

The person chosen to win this exclusive prize will be able to stay in one of the hotel’s opulent suites, enjoy an incredible meal prepared by experienced head chef Andrew Christie and sample a luxurious afternoon tea in the atmospheric Camellia Tea Salon, overlooking the hotel's stunning manicured garden.

With the utmost precision and skill used in creating the new afternoon tea experience, it makes a fantastic day out for friends or family when combined with a visit to the Imperia Spa.

The Imperia Spa provides luxury treatments using Elemis and Scottish brand ishga, from the Isle of Lewis. Facilities include a 17 metre heated indoor swimming pool, eight tranquil treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, a fully equipped gym, and a relaxation room.

