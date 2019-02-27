Win a two night stay at the Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club

As they embark on an exciting project of modernisation, the team behind an idyllic 4-star hotel on the outskirts of Edinburgh has teamed up with The Scotsman to offer one lucky reader - and a person of their choice - the chance to enjoy a two-night stay in one of their most popular suites.

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, which lies just seven miles from Edinburgh’s city centre and has spectacular views to Edinburgh Castle and the Forth Bridges, is currently undergoing a major refurbishment of its bedrooms aimed at giving this already luxurious location a modern refresh that is due to be unveiled in spring 2019.

The person chosen to win this exclusive prize will be able to stay in one of the hotel’s opulent Turret Suites, which have been modelled on Scotland’s famous whisky distilleries and each have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as the chance to enjoy a treatment in their beauty room offering treatments or play a round of golf on their Championship East Course which has attracted famous names such as Seve Ballesteros, Sam Torrance and Nick Faldo.

To be in with the chance to win all of this and more, simply enter your details here

What you’ll win:

- A two night break for two in one of the spectacular Turret Suites

- Breakfast both mornings

- Dinner in Pentland Restaurant first night

- Champagne afternoon tea on the second day

- Golf on Championship East Course or a treatment in our beauty room

Terms and conditions:

-Prize stay can be taken on any two consecutive days, subject to availability.

-Competition closes March 20, 2019

-Prize must be redeemed by end April 2019

Located on one of Scotland’s most prestigious estates and with a history dating back to the 13th century, Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club was once the former home of the Douglas family, one of Scotland’s most influential families.

In more recent times, it has gone on to become one of the country’s most exciting leisure resorts with two 18-hole golf courses, a state of the art gym, a Beauty Essentials Salon, an indoor heated swimming pool and several nature walks, all on site.

There are also several spectacular options for dining; such as a romantic meal in their Pentland Restaurant, which looks out over the golf course and grounds; champagne afternoon tea in the relaxed atmosphere of the Douglas Lounge; cheese and whisky boards in their upscale cocktail bar; or simply enjoying a bite to eat with the family in the Brasserie.

Announcing the refurbishment, Alistair Kinchin, General Manager of Dalmahoy said: “This is a very exciting time for Dalmahoy. In the two years since we began operating as an independent property, we have already upgraded a number of the public areas of the property much to the delight of our guests.

“This latest restyle is integral to ensuring that the entire hotel exceeds the expectations of the modern, discerning traveller whilst celebrating the building’s incredible past.”

Over the past two and a half years, over £2m has been invested in the iconic site to delivered a raft of upgrades including new Hypnos beds, Smart TVs, state of the art gym equipment, a refurbished driving range, a fleet of new golf buggies, upgrades to public areas and a resurfacing of the hotel car park.

Overseen by Glasgow-based interior designer, Liz McNeill of 10 Design, which specialises in interiors with leading hotel brands across the UK, the new-look rooms are set to be decorated in a country house style sympathetic to the property’s history which dates back to 1725.