Win a luxury stay at Stobo Castle spa hotel

Stobo Castle is set deep within the Scottish Borders countryside in private grounds and surrounded by vast pine forests and a tranquil lake.

We are offering our readers the chance to win:

Picture: Stobo Castle

An overnight stay in a deluxe room for 2 guests

Dinner, breakfast and lunch

A full body massage each

Unlimited use of the spa facilities

Optional fitness and aqua classes

Complimentary slippers and use of bathrobes

To be in with a chance of winning enter enter your details here >>

Award-winning Stobo Castle is the ultimate escape where one can indulge in a luxurious haven, unwind and enjoy some of the finest hospitality and first class service that Scotland has to offer.

From the sweeping driveway when one enters the castle, guests are enveloped into an environment of unrivalled luxury, serenity and calmness.

The personality of each room is unique but all are rich and elegant with perfect ambience to make one feel comfortable.

Guests at Stobo are drawn to Scotland's only 25m Ozone Pool offering panoramic views of the Borders countryside and giant Hydrospa with relaxing water jets.

Knowledgeable fitness trainers run a full range of classes throughout the day, suitable for every level of fitness. Recent additions include a mixed steam room and sauna, three fairy-lit outdoor hot tubs and a relaxation suite.

Whatever the senses desire, there are customised spa treatments available to detoxify, smooth, tone and revitalise as the mood suits, carried out by highly-trained personal therapists.

The gently burbling Japanese Water Gardens are truly spectacular and are specially designed to promote a Zen-like calm. Water from the Stobo Lake tumbles down a cascading waterfall, whilst delightful little bridges take you over peaceful pools.

At Stobo, chef's create dishes sourced from only the finest Scottish produce that are not only delicious but promote healthy eating whilst satisfying even the heartiest appetite. In case there was any doubt, decadent desserts are on the menu, as are champagne, cocktails and fine wine.

Stobo Castle combines the finest spa facilities in Europe with premier hotel service and adds a personal touch to make Stobo your very own personal haven.