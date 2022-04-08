New research has revealed the countries that each UK city wants to move to the most, with America being the most popular choice. The research, conducted by immigration experts at Reiss Edwards, analysed Google search data to establish the countries that residents of each city in the UK, want to move to based on search volume for visas.

The analysis revealed that the United States of America was the most popular, with a total of eighteen UK cities keen to make the move. Five other international locations are also often searched by Brits looking to move overseas.

Undefined: readMore

In terms of Scottish cities, Spain and New Zealand were the most popular among Scots, with two cities choosing each location as their number one overseas home. This was Aberdeen and Stirling for New Zealand and Edinburgh and Glasgow for Spain.

“There are numerous reasons that Brits want to move abroad, whether it’s for a hotter climate, a cheaper economy or to be nearer loved ones,” said Amar Ali Managing Director from Reiss Edwards. “With an average of 400,000 Brits emigrating each year, this data offers a fascinating insight into where UK residents wish to relocate.”

Here are the six most popular locations for Brits to move to around the world.

Undefined: readMore

1. United of States of America The United States of America had the highest number of cities searching for visas for the country, with a total of eighteen UK cities, including Sheffield, Bath, Liverpool and Manchester. There are approximately 20,000 Britons that make the move across the Atlantic to America each year. Photo: Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Canada Canada was the second most popular country to move to with fifteen cities searching for visas to Canada more than any other country, including Birmingham, Newcastle upon Tyne, Portsmouth, and Norwich. Photo: Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Australia A total of twelve UK cities searched for visas for Australia the most, the third highest number in the research. Cities with residents seeking to move to Australia the most include London, Belfast, Salford and Leeds. Photo: Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. New Zealand New Zealand was the fourth most searched for country to move to based on searches for visas with nine cities including Leicester, Stirling, Aberdeen and Exeter wishing to emigrate there. Photo: Canva Pro Photo Sales