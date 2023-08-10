1 . The Journey from Leith Mapped

In Scotland's capital where we find 'sunshine on Leith', we can mark a radial distance of 500 miles and 500 more. This allows us to visualise the lengths The Proclaimers were prepared to go. Around the first 500 miles they could encounter France, Norway, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Denmark. After 500 more, they could fall down at a door in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Prague, and Iceland, to name a few. Photo: Mapped Digital Vision (via Photo Images) / Katie Collins (PA)