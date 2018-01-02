Video: When is the best time to visit Scotland?

Scotland has something to offer everyone all year round, but when is best for you?

Scotland’s rich calendar of events makes it a paradox of choice for visitors and travellers. In truth, it depends on you and what you want from your trip.

From ringing in the New Year at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party to trips over to Scotland’s many inhabited islands, your trip will vary greatly depending when you come.

If you can’t wait to come to Scotland to visit as many distilleries as possible, then consider visiting during the spring or summer, when it’s easier to drive through the highlands and catch a boat to the islands.

If you’re ready to dive into Scottish culture, August’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the September Braemar Gathering Highland Games are for you.

Thankfully, Scotland’s free, breathtaking landscapes are free all year round, and you don’t need a clear road to marvel at crumbling castle ruins dotted all over the country.

If we could offer one piece of advice it’s pack for the cold - all year round - but falling in love with our beautiful country will undoubtably warm the heart of any old romantics out there.

Take a look at the video above and then tell us, friends around the world, when is the best time to visit Scotland?