Video: 12 reasons you need to visit Scotland in 2018

From the world famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to the fiery spectacle of Beltane, we sadly only had time to fit 12 reasons in this video.

No other country in the world throws a New Year’s Eve party like a Scottish Hogmanay, but Scotland is just as lively in the 364 days that follow.

There's a whole lot going on sandwiched between two world class Hogmanay celebrations. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Internationally renown events like the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and it’s jewel in the crown, The Royal Edinburgh Military tattoo, should be enough enticement for anyone to visit Scotland on their own.

For Scotch whisky lovers there’s never a dry dram in the house, with the Spirit of Speyside and Whisky Month spread across the entire month of May.

Off the beaten track, you’ll need to keep your eyebrows at a safe distance during the cocktail of fire and performance art during the Beltane and Samhuinn fire festivals.

In Autumn 2018, Hollywood Actress Saoirse Ronan (Hanna,The Grand Budapest Hotel) will hit the silver screen in her role as Mary, Queen of Scots in a movie of the same name. After thousands upon thousands of visitors walked in Prof. Robert Langdon’s footsteps following Dan Bell’s The Da Vinci Code movie, you can be sure Scotland will be ready to help you blaze a trail through Mary Stuart’s history.

There’s no shortage of sporting events taking place over the course of 2018, with the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open providing the world’s best golfers with 18 reasons to warm-up for The Open Championship later in the year.

If you can’t get enough of our beautiful country by December next year, then you’d better stick around for the only party bigger than this year’s Hogmanay celebrations - Hogmanay 2018.