The airline will resume its year-round daily nonstop service between Edinburgh and New York/Newark from March 2022.

United will also resume daily nonstop seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington D.C. on 7 May 2022 making them the first airline to resume service between Scotland and the United States.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the news, Bob Schumacher, United’s Director Sales U.K. and Ireland said: “We are delighted to return to Scotland in 2022 and resume nonstop services from Edinburgh to the United States.

United will be resuming flights

“With the return of services, our customers in Edinburgh can once again take advantage of direct connections to the U.S., as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hubs at New York/Newark, Chicago and Washington, D.C., offering convenient nonstop connections to 129 destinations across the Americas.”

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Executive said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be resuming our transatlantic services with United to allow direct travel between Scotland and the USA for the first time in two years. It will allow families to reunite, friends to reconnect and re-open the strong tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic.

United’s nonstop service from Edinburgh to New York/Newark and seasonal daily nonstop services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington D.C. will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

The airline first offered flights serving Scotland in 1998.