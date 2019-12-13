Enjoy the magic of the Highlands in winter at Scotland’s hottest new hotel – with a special deal offering guests a third night for free.

Since it reopened in January 2019, The Fife Arms has become one of the world’s most talked-about venues bringing together Scottish heritage, craftsmanship and culture with world-class contemporary art.

Winter is the perfect time to visit The Fife Arms

Now owned by Iwan and Manuela Wirth of the international art gallery Hauser & Wirth, the former Victorian coaching inn has been re-imagined for the 21st century and once again establishing it as a hotel for the Highlands.

Scotsman readers who book for three or more nights are being offered their third night free, allowing you to sit by the roaring fires and take in the views of the Cairngorms for even longer (breakfast is also included).

Dating back to 1856, The Fife Arms is a beloved landmark in the village of Braemar, home of the Braemar Gathering Highland games held every year in September.

With interiors designed by Russell Sage, guests can enjoy more than 14,000 artefacts and works of art collected over three years in order to tell some of the stories associated with Braemar.

Each of the 46 suites and bedrooms has been individually designed: every room is a bespoke homage to a place, person or event linked to the area, from Queen Victoria and Nan Shepherd to Frances Farquharson.

Don’t miss the jaw-dropping Royal Suites, inspired by some of Braemar’s most noble visitors. With views over the surrounding landscape, they are richly furnished with antiques, artworks and even objects that once belonged to these historic figures.

With the majestic grandeur of the Cairngorms as a backdrop, winter is the perfect time to visit The Fife Arms and enjoy the seasonal menus created by executive chef Tim Kensett, as well as learning more about the surrounding area’s ancient castles, whisky distilleries and sublime walks where the resident ghillie is on hand to ensure guests can enjoy the best outdoor facilities in the Cairngorms National Park.

If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up, try a luxury treatment in the beautiful Albamhor spa, from a hot Cairngorm stones massage to an invigorating facial.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just after a little time out, make the most of winter in the Highlands at The Fife Arms.

Offer valid until 31st December 2019. For all current offers visit https://thefifearms.com/special-offers/