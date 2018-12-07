Travel pitfalls: how to stay safe this Christmas

It’s worth making a list and checking it twice if you’re planning to travel this Christmas, according to Globelink

It’s not just Santa Claus who’s coming to town; literally millions of us travel over Christmas or host family and friends at home.

Make a list and check it twice

Here’s how you can stay safe and keep that festive feeling throughout the holidays with Globelink travel insurance’s ultimate Christmas home security and travel tips.

Home alone

Leaving your home unattended over Christmas? The sad fact is that burglaries increase by a staggering 30 per cent at this time of year as unoccupied homes full of gifts and goodies make rich pickings for burglars on the prowl.

The best early Christmas gift you can get yourself is an automatic timer for lights to deter casual opportunists. Don’t close curtains or blinds to make your home look less tempting, as it can do the exact opposite and send a clear message that you’re not in.

If you’re going away, arrange for local postal services to keep your mail or ask neighbours to collect it each day to avoids tell-tale piles of post or bulging mailboxes: a sure sign that nobody’s home. Ask neighbours or friends to open and close curtains and park on your drive for that ‘I’m home’ impression.

Don’t leave a spare key in that clever outdoor hiding place that only you know about! You can be sure that if you have thought of it, so will professional burglars. Move car and door keys out of sight and don’t store them anywhere near a door.

Don’t announce your travel plans on social media or tag your location on Facebook unless your home is secure and being looked after.

It’s especially useful to make a check-list if travelling at Christmas and review it thoroughly to ensure you are good to go before you travel. Keep essential documents accessible and don’t carry liquids over 100ml in your hand luggage so you breeze through security.

Driving home for Christmas

Plan your route well ahead and check traffic reports on the day for unexpected events that might scupper plans, like accidents, maintenance work or strike action.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire

Your turkey stuffing or mince pies may be legendary family favourites, but check restrictions on foodstuffs before you pack, if travelling by plane or crossing country borders.

Jack Frost nibbling at your nose

We’ve seen record high temperatures so far this winter but don’t be lulled into a false sense of security. Escape the unwanted Christmas surprise of a burst pipe by keeping heating on for a while and insulate exposed outside pipes. And double check the weather at your chosen destination and pack accordingly.

Don’t go crackers

Crackers are a great Christmas tradition but many airlines don’t allow them in your luggage, nor party poppers, fireworks or sparklers. Also avoid pre-wrapping presents in case you’re selected for a security check.

Blue Christmas

