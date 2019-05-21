Tour du Mont Blanc in pictures: a stunning trek to the highest peak in the Alps

It follows a well defined path, through some breathtaking scenery, and is a real adventure for all who walk it. Ever present is the majestic summit of Mont Blanc which, at 4810m, is the highest peak in the Alps. Traversing three different countries, the character of the walking changes constantly. Taken from The Tour du Mont Blanc: an interactive guide. Available as a book for iPad and a Kindle Book; published by World Adventure Guides.

1. Intro If you only ever walk one long distance footpath in the Alps, this is the trip for you.

2. The route Covering a distance of 170km, the route circles the Mont Blanc massif passing through France, Italy and Switzerland. Taking about 10 days, and crossing 5 major passes, the route takes in some of the worlds most iconic scenery.

3. When to go There are no hard and fast rules, but it is a summer route and the huts are closed out with these times. Generally, the summer Alpine walking season starts around mid June and finishes mid-late September.

4. Chamonix In this most historic place for mountaineers, everywhere is dominated by amazing mountains on both sides and, right at the end of the valley, towering over everything else, Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the European Alps.

