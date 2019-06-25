Torres del Paine in Patagonia: 14 photos that capture the magnificent trek
Patagonia, the very name conjures up images of wild places, of majestic mountains and of great ice fields. Found here, in a landscape that seems to be taken from your imagination, and in its own national park, is the most famous trekking circuit in Chile - Torres del Paine (The Towers of Paine).
The Torres del Paine National Park is situated in the south of the Southern Patagonian Ice Field. Images and text: Issie Inglis, Manuel Jose Cerda and Virginia Sanz. Taken from Torres del Paine: an interactive guide. Published by World Adventure Guides. Available as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle book.
1. Introduction
The Torres del Paine National Park is well known for the three magnificent granite massifs shaped by glaciers, to which it owes its name.