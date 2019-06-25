Torres del Paine in Patagonia: 14 photos that capture the magnificent trek

The Torres del Paine National Park is situated in the south of the Southern Patagonian Ice Field. Images and text: Issie Inglis, Manuel Jose Cerda and Virginia Sanz. Taken from Torres del Paine: an interactive guide. Published by World Adventure Guides. Available as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle book.

1. Introduction The Torres del Paine National Park is well known for the three magnificent granite massifs shaped by glaciers, to which it owes its name. other Buy a Photo

2. The route The O circuit, referring to the circular shape of the circuit, walks around the massif and takes about 8-10 days and is approximately 125km. other Buy a Photo

3. When to go The summer season (December to March) is the most popular time for this trek but it can be busy with visitors. other Buy a Photo

4. Puerto Natales Puerto Natales is considered the entrance gate to the national park of Torres del Paine. It is a city and an important harbour situated in the far south of the country. other Buy a Photo

View more