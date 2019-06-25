Torres del Paine National Park

Torres del Paine in Patagonia: 14 photos that capture the magnificent trek

Patagonia, the very name conjures up images of wild places, of majestic mountains and of great ice fields. Found here, in a landscape that seems to be taken from your imagination, and in its own national park, is the most famous trekking circuit in Chile - Torres del Paine (The Towers of Paine).

The Torres del Paine National Park is situated in the south of the Southern Patagonian Ice Field. Images and text: Issie Inglis, Manuel Jose Cerda and Virginia Sanz. Taken from Torres del Paine: an interactive guide. Published by World Adventure Guides. Available as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle book.

The Torres del Paine National Park is well known for the three magnificent granite massifs shaped by glaciers, to which it owes its name.

1. Introduction

The O circuit, referring to the circular shape of the circuit, walks around the massif and takes about 8-10 days and is approximately 125km.

2. The route

The summer season (December to March) is the most popular time for this trek but it can be busy with visitors.

3. When to go

Puerto Natales is considered the entrance gate to the national park of Torres del Paine. It is a city and an important harbour situated in the far south of the country.

4. Puerto Natales

