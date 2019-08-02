Thousands of holidaymakers hit after owner of Late Rooms and Super Break collapses

The parent company of travel brands Super Break and LateRooms.com has collapsed, affecting tens of thousands of travellers.

Malvern Group announced that it has ceased trading and warned that Super Break customers currently on holiday may be asked to pay again for their hotel, while future bookings are cancelled.

Some consumers will be financially protected by travel trade association Abta or the Civil Aviation Authority's Atol scheme, depending on what was included in their booking.

Those who bought gift vouchers or tickets to events or attractions have been told to seek a refund from their debit or credit card provider if that was how they paid.

York-based Super Break was established in 1983 and specialised in short city breaks in the UK and overseas, employing around 250 people.

READ MORE: Warning after holidaymakers suffer from contaminated food in Mexico



Abta said the "vast majority of holidaymakers' arrangements" will be covered through one of a number of different types of financial protection.

It understands Super Break had around 20,000 bookings involving approximately 53,000 people.

Around 400 people are currently on holiday but "they should be able to continue" with their trip as normal, Abta added.

Malvern Group expects reservations with LateRooms.com to be secure as the website acted as an agent on behalf of accommodation providers and did not take any payments.

Ken McLeod, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) says, “This is another significant blow for travellers in the height of the summer season as Super Break and Laterooms.com have been placed in administration.

"There will be holidaymakers currently on Super Break trips and who have booked trips but have yet to travel who will be affected by this. Those who have booked through a travel agent will be able to rely on their agent to assist them with the next steps. Travellers should contact their travel agent as soon as possible.

“Consumers who have booked on-line or directly will have to act themselves and we know from similar previous issues that getting this can be challenging for them. Sadly, it appears highly likely that all Super Break holidays which have not yet departed will be cancelled.

“If you have a booking with LateRooms.com which you booked yourself through their website, you should contact the hotel directly as soon as possible to confirm your booking. Laterooms.com was an agent acting on behalf of the accommodation suppliers and therefore your booking should be secure as Laterooms will not have take or held payment on behalf of the accommodation provider. You should be able to pay your hotel directly.”