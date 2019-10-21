This Scottish hotel has been named the best destination wedding hotel on the planet

There is no shortage of spectacular wedding locations around the world, but Scotland is now officially home to the world’s very best.

Balbirnie House Hotel in the heart of Fife has been named as the World’s Best Destination Wedding Hotel in an international awards ceremony held in Malaysia.

‘Such an honour’

The coveted title was announced in the global category at the Haute Grandeur Awards in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (20 Oct), with the Fife hotel beating luxury competitors from across the world to achieve the award.

A six-strong team from the hotel travelled to Malaysia to accept the award, including hotel owners Nicholas and Gaynor Russell, who described being invited to represent Scotland’s hospitality and hotel sectors as “such an honour”.

Combined, the team boast more than 75 years of experience working at the hotel.

Balbirnie House Managing Director Nicholas Russell said of the achievement, “Via The Scottish Hotel Awards scheme, earlier this year Balbirnie House became the 13 time winner of Scotland’s Wedding Hotel of the Year.

“This was immediately noted by Haute Grandeur, adding yet another further level of contemplation for global judging.

“We are aware that Haute Grandeur are able to deploy research teams globally, but cannot find any hotel in any other country in the world, which has had anything comparable in their own country, to the recognition that Balbirnie House has received here in Scotland.”

This is the very first time that the global award for ‘Best Destination Wedding Hotel’ has been received by any hotel in Europe, or the entire Western Hemisphere.

To celebrate the achievement, Balbirnie House Hotel released blue smoke from the building’s main chimney, and three film clips debuted on the hotel’s YouTube channel, highlighting its journey in the 30 years since opening.