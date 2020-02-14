This Edinburgh venue has been named best in the country in UK Wedding Awards

An Edinburgh venue has been crowned ‘best castle wedding venue’ in the UK.

Edinburgh’s Carlowrie Castle has been recognised in the UK Wedding Awards as the ‘Best Castle Wedding Venue’ - topping a competitive shortlist of five venues.

Hosted by leading bridal brands Hitched and You & Your Wedding, the UK Wedding Awards recognise the best of the UK wedding industry, from top venues, to cakemakers and florists to fashion accessories for the big day.

Carlowrie Castle history

In 1852, David Rhind, a celebrated Scottish architect best known for commercial buildings including Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville College, was commissioned by an Edinburgh-based Provost of Leith, Thomas Hutchison, to design Carlowrie Castle.

The castle was traditionally used as a family home until 2012, when previous resident Andrew Marshall recognised the castle’s potential as an exclusive use venue. Marshall purchased the building from his parents, and a series of renovations were then made to bring a contemporary, luxurious vision to life whilst maintaining the castle’s rich heritage and original features.

Andrew Marshall, CEO of Carlowrie Castle, said: “Providing exceptional service in stunning surroundings is at the heart of what we do, and we are delighted to be recognised in this year’s UK Wedding Awards. It’s a fantastic testament to the flawless experience that our team delivers to each couple on their special day.”

Weddings at Carlowrie Castle

The castle is now host to over 90 weddings a year and a further 60 corporate and private events. Weddings at Carlowrie Castle capture the luxury of the castle along with the 32 acres of maintained grounds and walled gardens – ideal for al fresco pictures. The castle has a bar alongside a restaurant that serves cuisine from an award-winning chef.

There are two events spaces – the orangery, which can seat 110 guests and 190 for drinks receptions, and a marquee that holds 300 guests for dining and 500 guests in the evening.

