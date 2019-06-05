Things you should never say or do when you visit Edinburgh
Edinburgh attracts a lot of tourists, some first-timers and other regulars who love our city as much as we do.
From criticising chippy sauce to telling us Glasgow has a better music scene, here are ten things you should never say or do when you visit Edinburgh.
1. Forget your umbrella
Even in summer.
pa
2. Keep your hands off our Bobby's nose!
It is not good luck!
jpimedia
3. Don't forget to have your exact change...
... Still not contactless payments on our buses
jpimedia
4. No need to tell us Glasgow has a better music scene
... we already know!
Getty
