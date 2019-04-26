These are the towns with the highest number of dangerous learner drivers

Have your say

Thanks to recent data from the DVLA, we can now see which towns have the most dangerous learner drivers.

Learning to drive a car is no easy challenge.

With so many new rules and regulations to learn, drivers are bound to make mistakes.

But with new information from the DVLA, we can now see exactly which residents of what town are more likely to pick up points.

Which town is the worst?

Peterborough has been revealed as the town most likely to see its learning drivers collect points on their licences.

Almost 1,250 new drivers had points on their provisional licence in the Peterborough area.

This means that drivers in the PE postcode region of Peterborough had already picked up points on their licence before they had even passed their driving test.

Who else is on the list?

Learners in Nottingham were second most likely to have points on their licence, after Peterborough.

Out of 144,606 new drivers, 1,843 had gained points prior to passing their test.

Battling for third were Northampton and Bristol who were tied at 1.18 percent of learning drivers picking up points.

Making it into the top five was Wakefield. Drivers there picked up penalty points for breaking road rules.

Who is the best?

Scottish learner drivers had the least points on their licences.

Only 0.31 percent of drivers in Paisley’s postcode were carrying points, and Glasgow was right up there with only 0.39 percent.

Not all English motorists drive irresponsibly, though. The best performing English town being Harrogate. Harrogate drivers only had 0.41 percent of drivers with points.

How do you get points on your licence?

Drivers can get points on their licence for a multitude of reasons.

You get points on your licence when you commit a motoring offence.

These offences include: careless driving, speeding, failing to stop at a ‘Stop’ sign, driving under the influence of alcohol and much more.

Not all offences are treated equally, with penalty points ranging between one and 11.

Check the government website for information about what you could get a penalty point for.

What does it mean if I get a penalty point?

Penalty points remain on your record for four to 11 years, depending on the offence.

Motorists who have only had their licence for two years or less will see their licence revoked if they collected six penalty points.

If you manage to build up 12 or more penalty points within a three year period, you can be disqualified from driving.

Car insurance rates can often increase if the driver is in possession of penalty points, meaning a higher cost for reckless driving.