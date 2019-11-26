These are the best islands in the world to visit in 2020 - and one is in Scotland

If you are planning an idyllic island escape for your holiday next year, one of the best locations to visit is actually a lot closer than you might think.

The remote Hebridean Island of Raasay has been named as one of the best islands in the world to visit in 2020, having been singled out following the opening of its first ever whiskey distillery, which offers visitors overnight stays. The island was named alongside exotic spots including the Caribbean, Brazil and Australia, in the list compiled by Conde Nast Traveller. These are all the islands that are must-visit destinations in 2020.

1. St Barts Golden beaches, turquoise waters and palm tree strewn waterfronts define St Barts, along with a wealth of luxurious accommodation to ensure visitors experience true paradise during their stay Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Dominica Offering a different appeal to some of its beachy neighbours, Dominica is defined by its imposing blue mountains, hot springs and tangle of rainforests, with countless rivers running through its heart Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. British Virgin Islands Comprised of four main islands, this beautiful spot in the Caribbean isnt short of golden shores to lounge on and 2020 will bring an added slice of luxury in the form of Rosewood Little Dix Bay which reopens in January Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Prince Edward Island, Canada It may be province but it has a reputation for its eclectic food offering, being known for its blue mussels, Malpeque oysters and crustaceans, ideal for adventurous foodies Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more