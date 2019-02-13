editorial image

These are the 22 most liveable cities in the world - and 2 are in Scotland

Two Scottish cities have been ranked in the top 22 ‘most liveable cities’ in the world for European expats, according to a new report.

The ECA International study looks at various life quality aspects such as health services, housing and utilities, access to leisure facilities, climate, infrastructure, political tensions, air quality and personal safety. Find out which Scottish cities made the top 22 and where they ranked...

The Danish capital is top of the list. It has been among the highest ranking for the past seven years. Pic: Shutterstock

1. Copenhagen

The Danish capital is top of the list. It has been among the highest ranking for the past seven years. Pic: Shutterstock
Buy a Photo
The Swiss capital is tied with Copenhagen in first place. Pic: Shutterstock

2. Bern

The Swiss capital is tied with Copenhagen in first place. Pic: Shutterstock
Buy a Photo
The Hague is ranked joint 3rd. It is the political centre of the Netherlands. Pic: Shutterstock

3. The Hague

The Hague is ranked joint 3rd. It is the political centre of the Netherlands. Pic: Shutterstock
Buy a Photo
Geneva has long been renowned for its cleanliness and is located close to the Alps. It is ranked joint 3rd with Geneva. Pic: Shutterstock

4. Geneva

Geneva has long been renowned for its cleanliness and is located close to the Alps. It is ranked joint 3rd with Geneva. Pic: Shutterstock
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6