The Travellers’ Choice award was established in 2002, and is the highest honour TripAdvisor can bestow on a business, attraction, experience, city or country.

Based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers, this annual awards recognises the very best tourism establishments in terms of service, quality, customer satisfaction and more, across a range of categories.

From the best travel experience and amusement parks, to the finest beaches and trendiest city breaks, it’s a guide to everything that should top travellers’ wishlists in the year to come.

Of course, wherever you go you are going to need somewhere to stay – so the highest rated hotels in Britain will be of interest to many.

Here are the hotels that made the top 11 at the awards and what reviewers had to say about them, including two places to stay in Scotland.

1. London: The Resident Covent Garden "Excellent little hotel with great location.” Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2. Pitlochry: The Green Park Hotel "We thoroughly enjoyed our stay. The staff were great and the quality lacked for nothing." Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3. London: Royal Lancaster "The Royal Lancaster really know how to look after guests with their customer service being second to none." Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

4. The Lodge on Loch Goil "It was the most amazing place and every detail was thought of." Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales