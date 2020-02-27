Picture: Castle Fraser Facebook

These are the 10 most dog-friendly National Trust properties in Scotland

These are Scotland's ten most dog-friendly National Trust properties.

Fancy a day out but not sure if you can bring along your four-legged friend? Then worry no more as a new study by Petlandia has revealed Scotland's top ten most dog-friendly National Trust properties. The study took a list of dog-friendly National Trust properties across Scotland and scored them based on a series of doggy criteria points i.e. 10 points for things such as off-lead options, dog waste bins and dog drinking water. Here we take a look at the results.

With a score of 80/100, Balmacara Estate in the Highlands takes the lead as top dog in the study.

1. Balmacara Estate

Castle Fraser in Inverurie came second with a score of 70/100.

2. Castle Fraser

This insta-famous pink castle in Aberdeenshire is eighth.

3. Craigievar Castle

Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve in Braemar is fourth.

4. Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve

