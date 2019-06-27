These are 9 of the best Scottish ‘staycation’ destinations to explore this summer

People travel the world to visit Scotland’s mountains and lochs, but many who live here will often escape to warmer climes for a holiday.

Brexit and hopes of another heatwave are believed to be among the reasons why more people are looking closer to home for their holidays. Just under 50 per cent of Scots are considering a ‘staycation’ this year, where they go on holiday in their own country, according to research by eSky, while research earlier this month put the number at a higher 68 per cent. These are nine of the best options for a staycation in Scotland.

1. Tobermory Famous for its colourful sea-front houses, the capital of Mull is a perfect base to explore the island or go fishing.

2. Isle of Bute Home to nature trails, historical buildings and stunning scenery, the island is a short boat ride and drive from Glasgow.

3. Stornoway The capital of Lewis and Harris is perfect for history and scenery lovers, and is home to the post-Tudor Lews Castle.

4. Cape Wrath One for the adventurers. Cape Wraths lighthouse is famous for its remote location and is only accessible via boat and a hike. Dont forget a tent!

