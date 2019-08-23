These are 15 of the 'greatest places in the world' - and 2 are in Scotland

From national parks to libraries and an Instagram-worthy digital museum, these are 15 of the 'greatest places in the world', part of Time magazine's 100 greatest place 2019. Scotland featured twice, one destination in the places to visit category and the other in the food and drink section.

1. Star Wars: Galaxys Edge at Disneyland This futuristic world's immersive experiences had put it on the list. Flickr/Peyri Herrera

2. Central Library Calgary, Canada This architectural wonder is the library's central hub and is flooded with natural light. Wikimedia

3. Macallan Distillery, Speyside Listed under the food and drink category, the Macallan's modern distillery and visitor centre is one of two places in Scotland on the list. pa

4. V&A, Dundee The other Scottish entry is the eye-catching V&A museum, which opened late 2018. jpimedia

