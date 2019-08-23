Picture: Flickr

These are 15 of the 'greatest places in the world' - and 2 are in Scotland

Time released their top 100 places in the world recently, and Scotland has two entries.

From national parks to libraries and an Instagram-worthy digital museum, these are 15 of the 'greatest places in the world', part of Time magazine's 100 greatest place 2019. Scotland featured twice, one destination in the places to visit category and the other in the food and drink section.

This futuristic world's immersive experiences had put it on the list.

1. Star Wars: Galaxys Edge at Disneyland

This futuristic world's immersive experiences had put it on the list.
Flickr/Peyri Herrera
other
Buy a Photo
This architectural wonder is the library's central hub and is flooded with natural light.

2. Central Library Calgary, Canada

This architectural wonder is the library's central hub and is flooded with natural light.
Wikimedia
other
Buy a Photo
Listed under the food and drink category, the Macallan's modern distillery and visitor centre is one of two places in Scotland on the list.

3. Macallan Distillery, Speyside

Listed under the food and drink category, the Macallan's modern distillery and visitor centre is one of two places in Scotland on the list.
pa
Buy a Photo
The other Scottish entry is the eye-catching V&A museum, which opened late 2018.

4. V&A, Dundee

The other Scottish entry is the eye-catching V&A museum, which opened late 2018.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4