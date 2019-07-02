These are 14 of Scotland’s most remote Airbnbs

Switching off from reality can be tough on holiday but there are plenty of fairytale glens, island retreats and rural farms around Scotland where you can enjoy a digital detox and escape the hustle and bustle

From converted shipping containers to deserted byres and rustic treehouses, here are some of Scotland’s most remote Airbnbs where you can really get away from it all.

Shepherd's Rest

Foulden, Scottish Borders

This cosy retreat set on a small farm in the Scottish Borders lets you unwind in true country style. After a day exploring, why not put your feet up in front of the toasty log burner or enjoy the sunset with a barbecue? At night the stars are unbeatable and you can listen to the call of tawny owls as you go to sleep. You’re also welcome to meet the farm animals, which include sheep, pigs, hens and ponies.

£55 a night

Arnor The Rangers Hut at Arda

Bonar Bridge, Sutherland

Located in a 130-year-old Caledonian Pine wood in Sutherland, Arnor has been created using reclaimed and recycled materials to offer an authentic hutting experience. You can visit the chickens, pigs and horses on the nearby farm and see how a modern croft operates without machinery. Or simply chill out and enjoy the abundant wildlife, moonrises, Northern Lights and starry nights. The cabin sleeps two in a kingsize bed and has a chemical toilet, cold water on tap and a shower.

£87 per night

The Loft at Glenqueich

Angus

Nestled in the hidden glen of Glenqueich you’ll find The Loft, an open-plan apartment which opened its doors in 2019 near the host’s farmhouse. Centrally heated, with a fully-equipped kitchen and fast wifi, you don’t have to leave your comforts behind, however you’ll be able to enjoy The Loft’s secluded location from the balcony, where you can sip a glass of wine and listen to the silence.

£80 per night

Allt-a-Bhruais Treehouse

Spean Bridge, Highlands

Live out your childhood dream of sleeping in a treehouse at this secret hideaway in Spean Bridge in the Highlands. Set on the grounds of Allt-a-Bhruais House, the treehouse has bunkbeds, comfy chairs, and is decorated with antlers and sheep and deer hides. Accessed via a steep ladder and lit by candles, the treehouse is ideal for family adventures or a romantic getaway. A wood burner will keep you toasty on chilly evenings.

£60 per night

Loch Tay hidden garden with views

Perthshire

Enjoy peace and quiet and drink in the beautiful views of the Perthshire hills and Loch Tay without sacrificing your home comforts. These armadillos are located away from the host’s house in a secluded patch of garden, and with super-fast broadband, underfloor heating and an optional breakfast hamper, you’ll get a taste of the outdoors lifestyle with a touch of luxury. There’s no public transport and the only shop in the area is a post office with some food supplies at the Courtyard in Kenmore.

£68 per night

Meadshaw Farmhouse Apartment

Scottish Borders

This one-bed secluded hideaway in the Scottish Borders is set on the edge of Craik Forest, where you can enjoy walks, wildlife and in the evening, some of the starriest skies in Scotland. There’s also a log stove if you get chilly or on warm summer nights you can take advantage of the BBQ. Bring your dog for an extra £5 a night.

Price: £60 per night

Chill Out Shipping Container

Scottish Borders

While it’s only 20 miles from Edinburgh and four miles from the Scottish Borders town of West Linton, you can really get away from it all in this converted shipping container. With breathtaking views of a nature reserve and the surrounding rolling hills, it’s the perfect place to escape from the city and kick back with a book.

£65 pounds per night

Secluded forest retreat

Uist, Outer Hebrides

This very well-appointed luxury treehouse-style cabin on the island of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides is accessible via a 500m-long forestry track, and features a balcony, freestanding bathtub and a wood burning fire. It's a haven for twitchers, with the goldcrest and white-tailed eagle both local residents, and the cabin's bow windows give the best possible views of the sea, forest and stunning sunsets.

Price: £200 a night

Gylen Park Galley Cabin

Kerrera, Inner Hebrides

Situated on the remote end of Kerrera Island in the Inner Hebrides, the Galley Cabin is a comfortable converted caravan with a flushing toilet, heated shower room, fitted kitchen and a double bed. There’s no mobile reception on the island and make sure to come with everything you need as there are no shops or pubs either. Enjoy a real getaway at this secluded Airbnb with outstanding sea views.

Price: £65 per night

Balintore Castle Kitchen Wing

Angus

Located on a remote Angus glen, Balintore Castle’s kitchen wing offers direct access to hill walking, mountain biking, bird watching and shooting. Lovingly restored, the kitchen wing is in keeping with the Victorian character of the building. The rest of the castle is too dangerous to stay in but if you’d like a tour of the premises you can ask the host. The kitchen wing has three bedrooms and sleeps up to six guests.

£251 per night

Remote Container Bothy

Argyll & Bute

Set in picturesque Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park, this bespoke-made container bothy is accessible via a 1.5-mile hike up a fairly steep hill. But once you’re there you can enjoy the wild outdoors and pretty views over the lochan on the doorstep of this unique space. A step above camping but not quite glamping, this Airbnb should make for a memorable stay.

Price: £195

Barn on Queensberry Estate

Dumfries & Galloway

Tucked away on the Queensberry Estate among 90,000 acres of beautiful scenery, this stylish and cosy converted byre provides the perfect retreat for nature lovers. Whether you want to do some salmon or sea trout fishing, go wildlife watching or enjoy a hike through the Southern Uplands, this is a place to get away from it all.You can even collect fresh eggs from the hens for breakfast.

Price: £60 a night

The Little Skye Bothy

Isle of Skye

With stunning views over the loch and mountains, this pod is a peaceful retreat with stunning views over the loch and mountains from the decking area - or from the ottoman double bed. With kitchen facilities, a shower room, and a sofa bed for a third guest, the pod is small but has everything you need for a tranquil stay. You can also wander around the host's croft.

Secluded hillside cottage

Crieff

Perfect for a romatic hideaway, this hillside cottage is accessed via a private mile-long single track and the only surrounding residents are sheep and wildlife. With a relaxing hot tub that offers spectacular views over the surrounding hills, the cottage comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is powered by hydro-electricity. Enjoy the delicious spring water too.

