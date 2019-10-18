Speyside Walk

The Speyside Way: 13 stunning images of one of Scotland's best long distance walks

The route provides a gentle way through the Highlands; starting on the coast with small quaint fishing villages, following the route of the River Spey through rural farmland and ancient forest, and ends with dramatic views of the mountains in the Cairngorms National Park.

Text and Images: Cory Jones, Michelle Green and Issie Inglis. Taken from The Speyside Way: an interactive guide. Available soon as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle Book, all published by World Adventure Guides.

1. Introduction

By following the River Spey from its mouth to its source, you can explore all the way from the coast, through the heart of Speyside malt whisky country, as far as Kingussie.
2. When to go

This route can be done during most times of the year - although obviously the winter months can get very cold. Accommodation can be limited during the winter.
3. The route

The Speyside Way is a week-long journey of around 80 miles, that will be hugely memorable and let you sample the highlights of the country. The route follows waymarked footpaths on good trails and disused railway tracks.
4. Day 1 - Buckie to Fochabers

A first day of gentle walking takes you through Portgordon and Spey Bay, home to the Scottish Dolphin Centre.
