The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh - A high-end boutique hotel with a taste of Orkney - Scotland on Sunday Travel

Dunstane Houses, two Victorian villas close to Edinburgh's West End.

It’s time to revisit Edinburgh, World Heritage site, home to the Castle, art galleries and museums, Georgian and modernist architecture, Michelin-starred restaurants and sizzling street food, clubs, pubs and the new St James Quarter shopping centre – plenty to entertain everyone on a staycation in the capital. If you’re looking for a high end place to stay, check out The Dunstane Houses just beyond the West End, and catch a taste of Orkney while you’re there.

Budget or Boutique

Derek and Shirley Mowat, the owners are originally from Orkney, and there are touches throughout The Dunstane Houses, a luxury 5-star, small boutique hotel in the laidback Haymarket area of Edinburgh.

The hotel is set across two stunning Victorian Houses with a total of 35 beautifully appointed bedrooms; 18 rooms at Dunstane House and 17 rooms across the road at Hampton House.

The stone mansions look impressive from the outside, and when you step inside you are transported to Orkney, through memorabilia covered walls depicting the island, and the fresh ingredients delivered daily.

Room Service

Room service is available from the hotel’s Bar Favourites Menu during service hours. Warm, helpful staff will go out of their way to make your stay special. My bedroom walls were adorned with exquisitely designed peacock wallpaper, with handmade Vispring king-sized double beds dressed in 300-threadcount Egyptian cotton bedlinen. At the foot of the bed sat a deep Loaf Chesterfield sofa resting on Persian rugs that ooze quality. On the walls are original artwork from Edinburgh and Orkney artists.

Wining and Dining

Orkney on a plate… fresh ingredients are delivered daily direct from Orkney and include cheeses, fish, and meat. The fabulous A Wee Taste of Orkney platter includes hand-cut smoked salmon, smoked mackerel pate, a selection of Orkney cheeses, dill mayo and mixed salad (£16.50 bigger bite, £19.50 sharing bite). Breakfast is served in the restaurant (or room service), and includes a continental breakfast, Eggs Benedict, pancakes, a Scottish cooked breakfast or porridge. Try the fabulous dessert wine or a tipple from the malt whisky and gin bar with 80 fine Scottish single malts, and a chance to try a Highland Park 40-year-old whisky.

The Stroma lounge at Hampton House is ideal for private dinners and other events or gatherings.

To get to the centre of town there’s a local taxi service or bus service right outside the hotel that takes 10-minutes, or it’s a 20-minute walk.

The rooms make the most of the villas' original features, with decor inspired by the colours of the Scottish landscape.

Worth getting out of bed for

The hotel can arrange tours in one of their classic cars around town or the countryside. Golf can be arranged, too, while Edinburgh Zoo is a short walk away and Murrayfield Stadium is nearby.

There’s an abundance of world-class shopping to suit all tastes and budgets. You’ll find a cornucopia of all things Scottish along the Royal Mile, and the cobbled streets and wynds of the Old Town ooze history, while its quirky nooks and crannies beg to be explored.

Situated under Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street Gardens are full of plants and home to the Scott Memorial, one of the largest monuments dedicated to a writer in the world. Or celebrate the lives of Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson at The Writers’ Museum Lady Stair’s Close. The Scottish National Gallery houses paintings, sculptures and photographs depicting the city’s past and present. (Admission free)

A Royal Park since the 12th century, Holyrood Park is a historic, windswept, and dramatic open space encompassing a five-mile radius of land with mini lochs, steep pathways, volcanic rock faces and a preserved fort. Arthur’s Seat, at 251 meters above sea level, offers spectacular views across Edinburgh.

The Museum of Scotland exhibits both historical and new displays of Scotland’s extraordinary and colourful history and is one of the top 20 most visited museums in the world.

Little Extras

Ask owner Derek for a peek at his classic car collection housed in specialised garages next to the hotel. There’s complimentary parking based on availability. The airport bus happens to stop right outside Dunstane Houses. Dog friendly hotel!

Guestbook comments

A lot of thought and love has gone into the design and service at this unique hotel.

For current prices see website and exclusive breaks.

The Dunstane Houses, 4 West Coates & 5 Hampton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ, (0131 337 6169, www.thedunstane.com, E: [email protected]

