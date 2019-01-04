The best luxury honeymoon destination ideas for 2019

You’ve said “I do”, had your first dance and cut the cake, so now it’s time to treat yourself and your new husband or wife to a well deserved holiday. It's your first holiday together as a married couple - so it ought to be memorable. Here are four luxury destination ideas to get excited about.

Taste the world’s best street food

A light aeroplane flies over an island in the Maldives

Where: Singapore, Southeast Asia

Recently in the spotlight thanks to last year’s hugely popular rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, Singapore is the ultimate honeymoon destination for those wanting to experience the flavours of Southeast Asia without compromising on luxury. With Chinese, Malaysian and Indian influences, the street food in Singapore is like nothing else and it’s probably the only place in the world where you can try Michelin star rated dishes for as little as $1.50 thanks to the city’s world class street food vendors. If you’re looking for something a little more upmarket though book a table at one of the restaurants in the Gardens by the Bay which offers unrivalled views of the city and world-class dining.

www.visitsingapore.com

Go Stateside

Where: Hawaii, USA

Hula skirts at the ready. It might not be your first thought when you think of America but The Aloha State, or better known as Hawaii, is one of the most naturally stunning states in the country. Whether you want to surf or just relax with a cocktail, Waikīkī Beach located on the south shore of the island, is the place to do it.

www.gohawaii.com

Find paradise

Where: The Maldives, Indian Ocean

With white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and exclusive resorts, the Maldives may well be the ultimate honeymoon escape. It oozes luxury and is as magical as you would imagine. There’s more to the Maldives than just laying about on the beach though and honeymooners can do everything from dolphin watching to scuba diving. You’ll never want to leave.

www.visitmaldives.com

Hang with the animals

Where: Nairobi, Kenya

Buffalo, giraffes, lions, leopards, baboons, rhinos, zebras, hyenas, wildebeests and cheetahs – whatever animal you dream of seeing the Nairobi National Park has it all. The park is a breathtaking 117 sq. km in size and is home to over 100 mammals and 400 migratory and endemic bird species. There are opportunities to hike, camp or just picnic in the park. This once in a lifetime experience will certainly make the start of your marriage a wild one.

www.magicalkenya.com

