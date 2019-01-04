The best budget honeymoon destinations for 2019

You’ve said “I do”, had your first dance and cut the cake, so now it’s time to treat yourself and your new husband or wife to a well deserved holiday. Whatever your idea is of the perfect honeymoon there’s a destination out there to suit every couple too, as well as every budget – here are four destinations to put on your radar if you’re planning a romantic getaway this year but don't want to break the bank.

Revitalise in a thermal spa

Porto is in the Douro Valley - famous for Port and any wine lover's dream

Where: Budapest, Hungary

Hungary is one of the few countries in the European Union who don’t use the Euro, so take advantage of the weaker Hungarian Forints by honeymooning in Budapest and you’ll be able to have a memorable city break without breaking the bank. The city is architecturally stunning and boasts some incredible monuments such as the Hungarian Parliament Building and Buda Castle. It’s also a prime destination to get your swimsuit out so make sure you visit the grand Széchenyi thermal baths which prides itself in being one of the biggest natural hot spring spa baths in Europe.

www.budapest.com

Raise a toast in the Douro Valley

Where: Porto, Portugal

Unlike Lisbon, Porto remains a relatively cheap destination for honeymooners seeking Portugal’s laid back vibe but on a shoestring. Famed for its port wine production, the coastal city is a must-visit for grape lovers and offers the chance to explore some of the city’s iconic wine cellars which date back hundreds of years. Dotted along the banks of the breathtakingly beautiful River Douro, the wine cellars are open to tours and tastings and will definitely kick start your holiday as newlyweds on the right note.

www.visitportugal.com

Be a culture vulture

Where: Berlin, Germany

Going to Berlin means walking straight through history so if you and your other half want an alternative honeymoon that’ll teach you a thing or two then make sure you spend some time exploring the German capital. There’s more to Berlin than just museums and galleries though and the city is well known for its hip watering holes, world renowned clubs and eclectic music scene.

www.visitberlin.de

Have a hippy honeymoon

Where: Marrakech, Morocco

Chaotic, colourful and bursting with atmosphere, Marrakech has long attracted artists, musicians and creatives seeking inspiration in its unique and exciting culture. Perfect for souvenir shopping, the city’s souks sell pretty much everything you can think of and it’s common practice to haggle for a deal – perfect if you’re travelling on a budget. Honeymooners can also find tranquility by exploring the exquisite Art Deco-inspired Jardin Majorelle. This 12 acre botanical garden is filled with a rich collection of trees and exotic plants and will make a stunning botanical backdrop to your ‘just married’ photographs.

www.visitmorocco.com