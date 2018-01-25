Ten of the most beautiful places in Scotland to visit

So you’ve fallen in love with Glencoe and become mesmerised with the Forth Road Bridge, but Scotland’s beautiful destinations aren’t done with you yet

Visitors to Scotland are always blown away by the sheer beauty of our incredible country.

Isle of Skye is an island paradise for climbers, photographers and whisky lovers. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

There are popular destinations of international renown and plenty obscure locations you’ll only find through word of mouth, but a wander leads to wonder.

Watch more: The story of Fingal’s Cave

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to gaze at Scotland’s beautiful landscapes, we’ve highlighted ten incredible locations across the country that won’t disappoint.

Plan your visit to include a trip to see the glistening Silver Sands of Morar winding along the coastline to Arisaig, or an icy plunge into the enchanting, crystaline Fairy Pools of Skye.

Read more: Ten stunning pictures from around Scotland

If you’d like to keep dry, you can still admire the roaring 94ft Loup of Fintry falls before imagining yourself on the Hogwards Express, trundling along the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

In retrospect, it might have been quicker for us to create a video of places that aren’t beautiful in Scotland.