Teenager believes to have the most accurate photo of the Loch Ness Monster - in Canada

Seems like we might have just been looking in the wrong place all this time.

Every year people flock to Loch Ness in hope they might catch a glimpse of the famous Loch Ness Monster.

Nessie, the unofficial mascot of Scotland, is at the heart of many famous supposed sightings but debate rages on whether or not the creature actually exists.

But have people simply been looking in the wrong place? Has Nessie been holidaying elsewhere all this time?

‘Finally caught on camera’

One teenager thinks he has the “clearest proof” that Nessie does in fact exist.

Matthew D'Amico, a Floridian teenager on holiday says that he has captured the best photos of the monster - in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

The river where D’Amico snapped his pictures is about 4000 miles away from the famous home of Nessie, Loch Ness.

He said: "I have what I believe to be the most accurate photos of the Loch Ness Monster that has been captured since the 1933 photo.”

The photo that D’Amico is referring to is Surgeon’s photo, the most famous picture of the Loch Ness Monster, which surfaced in 1933. The photo was eventually revealed to be a hoax.

Swimming in Canada

The 17 year old was on a family holiday celebrating his sisters birthday when the creature was spotted.

D’Amico said: “After an hour hiking, we took a break on a hill with a great view of Bow River where my sister and I saw what appeared to be a prehistoric animal swimming.”

Amazed by the sight, the teen quickly took some photos to capture the strange sight.

“I immediately took photos, and after evaluating them, my sister and I responded with the same conclusion - the Loch Ness Monster,” He said.

Conclusive evidence?

The image shows a long neck protruding from the water, but whether it is the cold hard evidence that Nessie hunters have been looking for is up for debate.