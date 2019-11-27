Take a look inside new East Lothian luxury villas that overlook the 2020 Scottish Opens venue, The Renaissance Club

Located near the popular seaside towns of Gullane and North Berwick, at the heart of Scotland’s Golf Coast, these luxurious new properties are available to book now. The Villas will appeal for those wishing to holiday with the family or friends as guests have the ability to hire both villas together as one exclusive use venue, or hire them separately. East Villa (Sleeps 12) or West Villa (Sleeps 16) on either a luxury catered or self catered basis. The villas overlook the fairways of the Renaissance Club, Home of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open 2020. They are easily accessible from Edinburgh Airport and just a 35-minute drive from Edinburgh’s main tourist attractions. The perfect base for exploring East Lothian’s local castles, spas, beaches and infamous golf courses; North Berwick, Gullane and Muirfield are all close by. Take a look inside...(all pictures: Angus Bremner)

1. Entrance The grand entrance hallway gives guests a sneak peek into the standard of interior design and look of the villas. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The living room in West Villa is a quiet place to relax and overlooks the Renaissance Club golf course, the sea, to Fife and beyond. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Bedrooms Each of the bedrooms in both villas have en suite bathrooms. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Bathroom This spacious en suite bathroom has marble tiles, a walk-in shower and bath tub. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more