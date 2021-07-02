The steam locomotive Tornado will be powering passengers along the tracks between Edinburgh and Aberdeeen.

A modern-day piece of engineering will be powering tourists on a nostalgic tour of Scotland this summer.

The Aberdonian steam train will be taking day-trippers on its regular route from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, with a new route from Glasgow just released.

Powering passengers along the track is the steam locomotive Tornado, which may look perfectly at home in a period drama but was actually built and completed by volunteers in 2008. During its years in service it has pulled Royal trains, starred in Paddington 2, and seen Jeremy Clarkson shovel coal on board as a Fireman in Top Gear.

It is also the first steam locomotive to reach 100mph since the 1960s, so it’s the all-round celebrity star of the train tracks.

Day-trip passengers boarding at Waverley or Haymarket will cross the iconic Forth Bridge and head up the stunning Fife coast. The railway weaves its way along the clifftop from Dundee via Montrose and Stonehaven before reaching Aberdeen, where passengers will have four hours to spend in the city before returning south. The views from the train are sensational, making it the perfect day out for tourists near and far.

Sophie Bunker-James from Tornado Steam Traction Ltd said: “Our popular off train options include coach tours to Crathes Castle and Glen Garrioch distillery for passengers to get a real taste of Aberdeenshire; we are hopeful to resume these great additions to the day this summer!”

Every seat is aligned with a window to take in the scenery as it passes by.

“This year we have added in our very first Glasgow start, calling at Stirling before picking up the northerly route from Perth. We are delighted to offer 'The Clyde Aberdonian' and hope that more people will find the train accessible and join us this summer.”

Step back in time

On a tour with Tornado the journey along this scenic route is as important as the destination. Passengers enjoy a day filled with nostalgia, travelling in authentic 1950s carriages with seats available in three classes.

For a fully immersive experience, try the premier dining ticket.

They can be sure of a wonderful day out in Standard Class, where every seat is aligned with a window to take in the scenery as it passes by. Or you can upgrade to First Class seating where passengers can look forward to luxurious surroundings, travelling in a comfortable and roomy seat with curtains by the windows. Enjoy complimentary teas, coffee and light snacks served throughout the day.

First and Standard Class passengers may wish to bring a picnic, or indulge at the on-board buffet where a selection of hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and snacks are available.

Premium dining package

For a fully immersive experience, look no further than the premier dining ticket; with silver service for all meals, each freshly cooked on the train by our elite team of chefs, there is no better way to travel! Dining passengers can look forward to a full Scottish breakfast on the outward journey and a relaxed four-course dinner on the way home, as the station lights twinkle and Tornado’s reassuring rhythmical exhaust sets the seal on a memorable day out.