Spanish escape: Fancy renting the villa from ITV’s Love Island?

Love it or hate it, there’s certainly no escaping it – the hit reality show Love Island is back on our screens, and you can now rent or buy the famous villa Casa Amor

The second villa, Casa Amor, was first introduced to the show in the 2017 series, and the villa’s antics caused so much drama that the boys’ stay has become a mainstay and highlight of the series.

Now that Casa Amor is empty again, holiday-makers can book themselves in for a Love Island escape via luxury villa company Villa Retreats.

The four-bedroom villa, which can sleep up to eight people, is every bit as luxurious in real life as it appears on television.

Viewers will recognise features the spacious pool, with elevated sun loungers and a large outdoor terrace and BBQ area.

Inside the rooms include a large modern lounge area featuring a gas flame fire, a spacious designer kitchen and five bathrooms.

The villa is privately located surrounded by greenery, with the familiar vine-flanked entranceway leading up to the wooden-framed glass doors.

The master bedroom suite located on the first floor features two balconies - perfect for enjoying the sun and views,

Casa Amor is also equipped with all necessary holiday amenities including a wine chiller, sound dock and entertainment system.

For added luxury, guests can also request a private chef and chauffeur.

Casa Amor costs from £4,574 to £7,417 per week with Villa Retreats, it is also for sale for a cool £2.5m with Scottish agents Elan Palma.

