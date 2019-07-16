You can stay in the top room of a control tower with wraparound balcony in this unusual property. Picture: AirBnB

Six unusual AirBnB properties for a last minute staycation

From a spaceship to an air control tower.

Take a look at six of the most unusual AirBnB properties you can rent this summer.

The hut lies in a secluded large garden with views down the valley. Sleeps two with a shower room near. Picture: AirBnB

1. Shepherds hut in Minto, Scottish Borders.

Orchard Pig Pink have created the worlds first portable piggy home, complete with all the necessities for a night under the stars. Picture: AirBnB

2. Trojan Pig, Bristol

The two person tree house overlooks the garden, with its own entrance, well heated, private BBQ and a short distance from Loch Lomond. Picture: Air BnB

3. The Loch Lomond Tree House

Loch Tay hidden garden with views. Picture: AirBnB

4. Loch Tay hidden garden with views

