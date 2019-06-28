See more of Scotland’s scenery this summer with Stagecoach

Get out there this summer and make the most of the stunning scenery Scotland has to offer.

That’s the message from Stagecoach, which has launched a new campaign to encourage visitors and residents alike to hop on a bus or coach and explore the beauty on their doorstep in the east of the country.

With 11.8 million visits made to Scotland by people from across the UK last year, the Colour Your Summer drive aims to showcase just how much this amazing region has to offer from Aberdeen to Anstruther and Perth to Pittenweem.

For those seeking a little inspiration, Stagecoach has developed a number of interesting itineraries to show just how easy it is to catch the bus to somewhere out of the ordinary.

Golf, afternoon tea and history in St Andrews

Travel from Edinburgh to St Andrews on Stagecoach’s Express City Connect network. Boasting luxury coaches on all Express City Connect services, the vehicles feature free WiFi, comfortable seats, air conditioning and device charging points.

Catch the hourly X56 from Edinburgh Bus Station to St Andrews Bus Station, 7 days a week.

From the bus station, wander into the historic town of St Andrews. Discover the ruins of St Andrews Cathedral and St Andrews Castle and visit the British Golf Museum and see the world-famous Old Course before stopping for afternoon tea at The Old Course Hotel (booking ahead is advised) or picking up some freshly-baked cakes from Fisher & Donaldson, the bakers on Church Street.

You can also try out the Himalayas putting ground and go for a stroll along the award-winning West Sands beach, then have dinner at The Seafood Ristorante on Bruce Embankment, or one of the other fantastic restaurants. After a relaxing and fun day, head back to the bus station to catch the Stagecoach service X59 back to Edinburgh.

Peace and quiet in Perthshire

For a change of pace, hop on a bus to Perth and Kinross. Travel from Dundee on Stagecoach service X7, which leaves Dundee Bus Station every hour, 7 days a week.

Visit Perth Museum & Art Gallery to learn about the area’s history then take a walk along the riverside, complete with a picnic at North Inch park or lunch at one of the many great local cafés.

Take a dip at Perth Leisure Pool and enjoy the flumes, lazy river and lagoon then hop on the X56 towards Edinburgh and visit Loch Leven Nature Reserve, near Kinross.

Return to Canal Street in Perth to catch the Stagecoach service X7 back to Dundee Bus Station.

Whether you're visiting or you're on the hunt for ways to entertain the kids during the school holidays, Stagecoach have plenty of inspiration for trips around East Scotland this summer at stagecoachbus.com.